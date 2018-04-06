Company
WorleyParsons
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
639154
Posted on
Friday, April 6, 2018 - 4:03am
About the Role:
WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a Commercial Assistant to be based in Aberdeen for 6 months.
Role Overview
Assistance in the commercial administration of relevant project/contract in accordance with all relevant WorleyParsons commercial policies and procedures.
Key Aims and Objectives
Assistance with the commercial administration of relevant project/contract in accordance with WorleyParsons commercial policies and procedures in order to ensure that commercial entitlement is pursued and obtained in accordance with the terms of the contract.
Prime Responsibilities & Duties
* Maintain and promote a safe working environment
* Preparation of contract documentation / administration in accordance with WorleyParsons commercial policies and procedures
* Preparation of project invoicing in accordance with terms and conditions of contract such that cash position maximised
* Preparation with cost/value reporting and end life forecasting on project in accordance with WorleyParsons policies and procedures
* Assistance with final accounts
* Assistance with administration of sub-contracts in accordance with relevant WorleyParsons policies and procedures.
* Assistance with Client cost reporting
Role Requirements
* HNC in appropriate Business Discipline desirable but not essential
* Specific competencies to be in accordance with WorleyParsons commercial management competence scheme
