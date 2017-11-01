About the Role:

Global organisation with offices throughout the world are seeking a Commercial Director/Managing Director for their offices in either Merseyside or Surrey locations.

The ideal candidate will be experienced within the subsea engineering sector, have an engineering background, proven commercial/sales experience, excellent leadership skills and understanding of ROV operations.

The successful candidate will be driven and passionate with demonstrable experience within the required sector as you will be liaising with engineers predominantly, if you have experience with the deployment of equipment you will be able to drive sales of the engineering systems.

For a detailed discussion please call Sarah

