Commercial Manager - Mechanical Seals

About the Role: Commercial Manager – Benelux Region, Holland Based - €60,000 per annum



NES are supporting one of the world’s foremost authorities in the production of mechanical seals and packing solutions who are developing their Benelux brand and offices.



They are running a recruitment campaign for a number of sales positions, with a key hire being a Commercial Manager position within their Dutch office.



Being based in Breda, Holland you will be tasked with handling all commercial decisions within the region, supporting and driving forward the business in all aspects to achieve the targets and goals set at the start of each year and developing the staff.



Although an office based role, you may be required to attend client visits to achieve a deeper understanding of the client needs, projects or applications.



This is a staff role with great benefits and company culture within a growing regional office where the company will be providing continual development to all staff.



Ideally you may have a knowledge of pumps, rotating equipment or mechanical seals.







