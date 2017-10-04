Commercial Manager (Systems)

About the Role:

Essential Skills / Qualifications:

1. Subcontract / commercial / subcontracting / procurement experience in an IT / Telecoms / environment, working within an ISO9000 framework.



2. Good understanding of contractual terms relating to CAPEX and OPEX investment / sales.

3. Good negotiation and contract management skills

4. Wide experience of drafting contract terms

5. Experienced in managing the commercial aspects of high value, high complexity projects



6. Understanding of contract law and experience of drafting and reviewing contract terms



7. Experience of defence contracts and UK MoD DEFCONs desirable







About Fircroft:

