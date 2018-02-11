Commisioning Manager

About the Role:

An urgent requirements has come in from a well respected Main Contractor based in Dubai. The main contractor is urgently hiring a Commissioning Manager to support one of there projects that is based in Dubai This will be a immediate start for a 6 month extendable contract.

Working Week / Hours: 6 days per week, 8 - 10 hours per day

Skills and experience they must have:

1 Main EPC Contractor but would consider Sub Contractor background2 UAE experience - happy with GCC as 2nd choice3 Experience working in Commissioning4 5 - 8 years' experience

2 year residency VISA and Medical Insurance will also be provided. If this is of interest or you know someone who would be, please ask them to send their CV and I will call.

