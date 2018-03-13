Commissioning Engineer (E&I)

About the Role:

The Role:

A 6-8 month contract opportunity for an electrical / instrumentation engineer with a commissioning background.



The role will be working on commissioning of equipment supplied by subcontractors (e.g. HVAC, transformers, switchgear) for an energy construction project in Barrow-in-Furness.



Roles and responsibilities:



* Coordinate software interface requirements between Software Development Team and third party / balance of plant equipment.

* Supervise the installation of all necessary interface cabling.

* Assist with testing and commissioning of all interfaces.

* Close liaison required between Software development team and third party systems / suppliers including gathering all necessary information required by the software development team.

* Attend meetings in international head office with the software development team and monitor progress.

* Attend meetings at third party/equipment suppliers.



Side duties:-



* Supervise the installation of the CCTV and security systems. Coordinate works between the Client and the installer.

* Supervise the Cat6 and fibre installations. Will need to oversee installation and testing of the structured



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Qualified / experienced instrument / electrical engineer

* Experience of commissioning within a highly regulated industry e.g. power, utilities, wind, petrochemical, rail, renewables, nuclear oil & gas, marine



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Experienced with IEC61850 and IEC 60870-5-104 protocols.

* Good knowledge of traditional hardwired I/O and RS485 interface.

* Experienced with distributed I/O systems including installation, testing and commissioning. (Bachmann M1 controller used)

* Experienced with BMS/BAS systems and integration into the overall SCADA system.



About Fircroft:

