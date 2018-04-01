Commissioning Manager, PV Solar Plant - UAE

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is a listed and international recruitment company and on behalf of the Dubai office, we support Energy Clients across the Middle East and Africa.

A recent requirement has become available working for a leading EPC client within the Solar and renewable energy sector. The client in question has a live project in the UAE and is actively looking for a Commissioning Manager to join the team for a 6 month contract.

The ideal candidate will have:

* Minimum of 8 years experience* Asia or Middle East Experience* Electrical or Mechanical background* Experience working on PV Solar Plants - above 100 MW* Hands on Commissioning experience of large scale Solar projects

This will be a 6 month extendable contract and is ideally suited to a Commissioning Manager who can fly within 2 - 3 weeks after offer.

Should this be of interest, or know someone who is, please send your CV.

