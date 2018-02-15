Commissioning & Startup Manager

About the Role:

The successful candidate will have leadership experience and will be the responsible for setting up and running the commissioning & startup activities of this project.



A client is currently in the design phase of a large-scale Production plant to be built south of Perth. We are looking for someone with experience in complex start-ups within large-scale Greenfield Chemical, Mining, Refinery, Oil or Plant projects.



As the Commissioning Manager you will be responsible for handling 2-3 100M packages at any one time, where you will be responsible for managing multiple units, organising the sequence of Commissioning whilst Construction is ongoing.



Requirements:





* 10-15 years experience minimum within Commissioning, including a track record of managing Greenfield Construction projects within a Chemical/Resources/Minerals processing industry.

* Ability to initiate and supervise the scheduling, training and all associated commissioning/start-up activities of the project.

* Uphold all company HSE & Quality standards, reinforcing these across the business and project at all levels.

Education:





* Bachelor degree in either Process, Chemical, Industrial or Mechanical Engineering

If you are interested in the opportunity, please send through an updated copy of your CV and I will be in touch for further discussion.





