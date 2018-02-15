Commissioning & Startup Manager

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Australia
Salary 
£100 to £130 per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Management Jobs
Job ID 
634747
Posted on 
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 - 6:28pm
About the Role:

The successful candidate will have leadership experience and will be the responsible for setting up and running the commissioning & startup activities of this project.


A client is currently in the design phase of a large-scale Production plant to be built south of Perth. We are looking for someone with experience in complex start-ups within large-scale Greenfield Chemical, Mining, Refinery, Oil or Plant projects.

As the Commissioning Manager you will be responsible for handling 2-3 100M packages at any one time, where you will be responsible for managing multiple units, organising the sequence of Commissioning whilst Construction is ongoing.

Requirements:
 

 


* 10-15 years experience minimum within Commissioning, including a track record of managing Greenfield Construction projects within a Chemical/Resources/Minerals processing industry.
* Ability to initiate and supervise the scheduling, training and all associated commissioning/start-up activities of the project.
* Uphold all company HSE & Quality standards, reinforcing these across the business and project at all levels.

 

 

Education:
 

 


* Bachelor degree in either Process, Chemical, Industrial or Mechanical Engineering

 

 

If you are interested in the opportunity, please send through an updated copy of your CV and I will be in touch for further discussion.


 

 