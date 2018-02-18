£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Progressive is looking for an experienced Commissioning Supervisor to join a large scale oil and gas project with a main EPC contractor in the GCC.

In this role, you will take accountability for pre-commissioning and commissioning preparation and execution work.

- Provide day to day support to Commissioning Team

- Ensures that all commissioning activities are completed in a safe, efficient and cost effective manner

- Assist in the resolution of technical queries arising on site during commissioning

- Ability to lead a team

Requirements:

- Bachelor degree or equivalent

- 8 years experience

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.