Compliance Analyst

About the Role:

The Role:

Trading and Shipping Department or ETS

This candidate will be reviewing invoices for crude contracts and products. The products for this Department are gasoline and distillate

The candidate will be matching transactions to invoices and will be determining if there are any variances and will need to explain why

The candidate will be working in company's deal capture system known as ENDUR; their crude system is on ICTS. Currently in the process of upgrading entire system to ENDUR

The candidate will be reviewing contracts and building reports



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements

* Bachelor's degree

* 5 years experience

* Prior experience in commodities trading risk management. Looking for someone who's been in a risk credit setting. Mid to back office accountant with Trading & Shipping company

* The Client wants someone who knows how to read invoices and understand invoices for crude contracts and products and can match transactions to invoices

* Experience in understanding what contracts look like and how they work for crude and product

* Needs to have advanced Excel experience (pivot tables, VLOOKUP functions, etc.)



About Fircroft:

