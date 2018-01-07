Compressor Stations Rotating Engineer/Coach

Company NES Global Talent Location Basrah Salary $2000 to $2500 Per week Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 628528 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My cleint are a world renowned upstream business who are looking for a Compressor/Rotating equipment engineer/coach



- Must have 15 years experience on a Waukesha Engine (Gold Master Certified)

- Ariel Compressor certified

- Centrifugal compressor experience is desired as well, especially Nuvo Pignonoe.

- Extensive knowlege of plant opertaions and control in orer to evaluate risks.





If this is of interest please apply.



