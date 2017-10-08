Configuration Specialist - WMS

£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Good afternoon,

My client requires a Warehouse Management System Configuration Specialist for a 6 month initial contract.

This role will be based mainly in Spain with some work / possible extensions in the Midlands.

Skills/experience

* Experience of solution design and Warehouse implementation projects* Detailed understanding of WMS configuration (ideally JDA Discrete)

My client are telephone interviewing this week so if you're interested please apply ASAP.

Many thanks,

Stella