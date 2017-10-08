Configuration Specialist - WMS

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Spain,Europe
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
618260
Posted on
Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 11:07am
About the Role:
Good afternoon,
My client requires a Warehouse Management System Configuration Specialist for a 6 month initial contract.
This role will be based mainly in Spain with some work / possible extensions in the Midlands.
Skills/experience
* Experience of solution design and Warehouse implementation projects
* Detailed understanding of WMS configuration (ideally JDA Discrete)
My client are telephone interviewing this week so if you're interested please apply ASAP.
Many thanks,
Stella
Apply