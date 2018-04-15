Construction Adviser

Progressive GE
Oyo, Nigeria
Contract
Construction Jobs
640049
Sunday, April 15, 2018
About the Role:

A large multinational oil and gas exploration company has an opening for a Construction Adviser in Nigeria.

Candidates should be immediately available, those who have existing valid documentation to work in Nigeria are preferred due to the immediate nature of this role.

The contract is a year long involving both offshore and onshore work. As such, it is imperative that candidates should have their offshore certification (OPITO BOSIET) in place and valid.

The rotation is 8/2 with a competitive salary.

Candidates are expected to be familiar with Primavera and have robust experience in the oil and gas industry.

