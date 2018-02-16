About the Role:

The Role:

SCHEDULE 6 days on, 1 day off



MAIN FUNCTIONS

- The Construction Coordinator responsible for construction planning, coordinates construction input and communicates with Construction management.



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

- The Construction Coordinator establishes the Construction Planning Program (CPP) & seek alignment of the planning scope with the Construction Advisor & subsequently with the Construction Support Manager.

- The Construction Coordinator is responsible to coordinate Construction input to the planning effort & act as the key interface point for coordinating the flow of Construction deliverables to the project.

- Communicate & work with Construction Support Managers to resolve construction planning resource constraints.

- Organize & facilitate Construction Execution Team (CET) meetings for assigned projects.

- Ensure timely communication with Construction Advisor, Construction Support Manager, Construction Manager & Construction Leadership Team (CLT) on project status & issue resolution.

- Act as Construction Functional Engagement Plan (FEP) Coordinator for assigned projects and provide project support as needed.



SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

- BS/MS in Engineering

- Good coordination & interface capabilities

- 5+ years of project experience

- This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of related experience is required



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Prior Baytown Refinery Experience preferred.

- Knowledge of Loss Prevention System tools preferred.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.