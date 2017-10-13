Construction Estimator

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsibilities



* Reporting to the Construction Manager and working closely with the Cost Engineer and Contract Engineers

* Responsibilities will depend on exactly which contracts and disciplines are assigned but in general will include

Estimating costs and quantities for changes and variations from sub-contractors for the Contracts Manager and Contract Engineers

Providing verification of quantities achieved to support sub-contractor earned value assessments

Providing quantity and cost estimates for site designed activities

Support the sub-contract manager in negotiating claims and extras.

Support the Cost Engineer in producing accurate forecasts of construction contract costs

Support the final negotiation of the quantities in assigned Bills of Quantity to agree a final contract value

Provide reports on changes to construction quantities and costs to support the Site Project Manager's Project Status reports and Interface meetings

Support the Site Project Manager and AP Business Manager in assessing changes resulting from the Client or the interfacing EPC's.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience of construction estimating

* Experience of field cost estimating

* Experience of executing Bill of Quantity construction contracts especially less common disciplines formats such as mechanical and electrical and instrumentation.

* Experience of site cost estimation and working with Quantity Surveyors to determine costs

* Experience of measuring quantities from drawings in all disciplines

* Familiarity with different forms of BOQ measurement e.g. POMI, CESM etc

* Team Player

* Strong communicator written and oral

* Organised, disciplined, able to perform under pressure and manage multiple priorities and parallel tasks

* Strong Microsoft software skills, particularly Excel

* Strong report writing skills



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Industrial gas construction experience

* Air separation construction experience

* Experience of constructing multiple repeat train projects

* Experience of working on behalf of the client rather than through an EPC

* Middle East project experience

* Experience of working on camp based construction sites in remote Middle East locations



