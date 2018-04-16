About the Role:

Brownfield experience

Operator experience Ex shell or Chevron or Exxon or BP etc

B.Sc. or equivalent or recognized higher level HSE qualification e.g. NEBOSH Diploma

Oil and gas industry construction / turnaround background with 5-10 years’ experience in occupational health & safety or HSSE.

Experience in implementation of construction HSE requirements and in managing contractor safety.

Experience in delivering HSE training, performing HSE audits and supporting incident investigation.





The Construction HSE Advisor provides HSE support and leadership to the Projects and Engineering Construction team, in the implementation of Shell HSSE standards at construction sites.