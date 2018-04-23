Construction Lead

About the Role:

The Role:

Provides onsite oversight and coordination of the work activities, including but not limited to: facility construction, pipeline construction, location & road construction, compressor installation, maintenance, I&E, Commissioning, repair & upgrade of existing facilities and pipeline repair in an assigned geographical area. Ensures work is performed in compliance with Company's safety policies/procedures as well as all applicable environmental and regulatory requirements. Coordinates with Projects, Engineering, Operations, Planning and Scheduling, and vendors to achieve established objectives and minimizes interruptions to operations. Tracks daily progress on jobs and daily costs, Reviews and approves field tickets invoices and verifies billing information, expenditures and cost-control on assigned projects. Completes all required documentation and reporting activities. Oversees the materials receiving, acceptance and installation at the site. Responsible for management of a functional area or a small to medium operation. May provide oversight and technical guidance to junior and/or professional staff. Solves difficult problems. Decisions are guided by policies/procedures/business plans.



Requirements

High School Diploma

Typically 7 - 10 years of experience in facility construction, pipeline construction, location & road construction, compressor installation, maintenance, I&E, Commissioning, repair & upgrade of existing facilities and pipeline repair in an assigned geographical area Oil and gas industry experience Field construction experience Must have experience with MS office



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.