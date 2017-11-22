Construction Manager

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Los Angeles
Salary
$40 to $45 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)
Job ID
623190
Posted on
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 12:32pm
About the Role:
These opportunities will be offering:
--IMMEDIATE START DATE
--Competitive hourly rate
--Short term contract length with opportunity to extend
--Location: Los Angeles, CA
Skills Required:
Electrical Construction
HVAC retrofitting
Lighting retrofitting
**Local candidates only
***If you are interested, we are reviewing resumes by 12pm PST tomorrow, interviews to be held immediately, please send an updated resume and references via email.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
