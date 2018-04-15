About the Role:

Our client, a large multinational oil and gas exploration company currently have an opening for a Construction Manager in Nigeria.

Candidates should be immediately available, those who have existing valid documentation to work in Nigeria are preferred due to the immediate nature of this role.

The contract is a year long involving both offshore and onshore work. As such, it is imperative that candidates should have their offshore certification (OPITO BOSIET) in place and valid.

the rotation is 8/2 with a competitive salary.

Candidates are expected to be familiar with Primavera and have robust experience in the oil and gas industry.

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.