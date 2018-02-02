Construction Mgr II

About the Role:

Ensure all works are executed safely and well planned.

Provide oversight for specified field operations to ensure that they are being executed safely and in accordance with Plans, Specifications, Terms of Contract, Budget, Schedule, and Company Policies and Procedures.

Provide continuous safety leadership to all parties either direct hire or subcontracted to execute work.

Maintain good local labor relations and apply Company labor relation policies.

Assign, direct, review, and approve the work of subcontractors, supervisors, superintendents, engineers, buyers, and other personnel of the site staff.

Identify needs of direct hire, subcontract, client, and other forces to ensure efficient construction operations

Provide progress updates to the Senior Construction Management, Project Manager and others regarding progress, cost, safety, QA/QC, staff performance, and other parameters as required through an established reporting process.

Ensure planning for work activities is cumulative of all stakeholders participating or affected by plans.

Forecast short and long term personnel and material requirements in assigned areas of responsibility.

Supervise and support development of the field staff to the full extent of their capabilities.

Identify all changes to baseline scope of work and review project performance for cost effectiveness, quality control, and progress relative to established budgets and schedules.

Ensure continued implementation of Company Quality Management System tools and resources within the Construction organization

Ensures compliance with applicable codes and standards.

Bachelor’s Degree preferred

Typically 8-10 years experience in field

Typically 10 years management or supervisory experience within the construction industry

Solid 5 years as a Construction Manager with direct management of subcontractors in the field

Industry (Oil, gas, chemical) knowledge is required

Good knowledge of the construction/engineering industries and company operations

The Construction Manager will be responsible for driving constructability during pre-construction phases, execution and construction efforts of all scope of work as related to fully delivering a safe and quality project during the construction, testing, turnover and project close out phases of execution. Additional duties is management of change on projects, encompassing the facilitation, management and interface with all stakeholders on projects to successfully resolve Changes which arise during execution of scope.Such a role shall require sound understanding of all commercial and contractual aspects related to projects, encompassing commercial and contract management, legal and commercial deliverables, risk management and management of change provisions. Significant interface with the Project Management Team,. Project Director, Construction Manager, Project Controls Manager, Subcontracts and Procurement Manager, Engineering and other project functions is required.In addition, the position shall require interface with the Client for both execution and commercial resolutions. Must be capable to foster a team concept, while still driving completion of scope with subcontractors in order to fully execute and manage subcontractors safety, quality and performance. Must be capable of securing successful resolution of changes and management of change with all participants executing or responsible for delivering scope.