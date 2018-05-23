Construction Supervisor - Electrical

Company NES Global Talent Location Basrah Salary $2250 to $3000 Per week Job Type Contract Category Construction Jobs Job ID 645866 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking for a seasoned construction electrical supervisor.



- Must come from a oil and gas operator.

- Electrical background working in hardship locations.

- Installation, Commissioning and Pre-commissioning experience is a must.



Please only apply if you are ok with the rates and can mobilise quickly.



Arabic speaking candidates preferred.



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.