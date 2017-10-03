Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Torrance
Salary
$55 to $65 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
617941
Posted on
Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 11:12am
About the Role:Position: Contract Administrator
Contract Duration: 12+ months
Requirements:
- Business or Technical 4 Year degree required
- 5-7 Years in Procurement & Contracts
- Oil & Gas, Refining strongly preferred, petrochemical or heavy industrial may suffice
- Experience writing, reviewing, and negotiating complex service contracts
- Strong negotiation, face to face, phone, and email
- Strong interpersonal, problem solving, communication, multi-tasking
- Self-starter, self-impacting, self-performer, requiring little to no supervision
- Proficiency in Microsoft suite of applications, especially Excel, and SAP a plus
