About the Role: Contract Analyst

Location: Bucharest



Essential Responsibilities and Duties:

• Reviews, negotiates and drafts Contracts with Schlumberger clients and/ or suppliers for the provision of Schlumberger products and/or Services.

• Drafts and/ or reviews and communicates exceptions to tender documents and RFQ´s.

• Develops and administers contracts under supervision, and ensures compliance with administrative procedures

• Monitors Purchase Orders to ensure compliance with Schlumberger Policies and highlights and reports any deviations from our Contracts Risk Standard.

• Promotes compliance with the SEC and GeoMarket tender procedures.

• Ensures compliance with Schlumberger policies, standards, procedures, and contractual obligations.

• Uploads and ensures the database is properly updated as contract changes and events occur.

• Identifies and proposes improvements to existing contracting procedures.

• Assists SEC, Contracts, Procurement, Sourcing and Sales & Marketing as required.

• Participates in presentations and workshops related to contracting standards, processes and/or reviews.

• Collaborates with the Legal Department, as appropriate to ensure contractual risks are clearly identified and properly addressed in contractual provisions.

• Assists, supports and actively participates in all aspects of Post Award Contract Management including (but not limited to) Mid Term Contract Reviews (MTCR) & CCMS Self-Assessments including follow up of action items of RWPs (in Quest or otherwise).



Experience and Key Competencies:

• Fluent in Portuguese

• Degree in Law

• Absolute freshers welcome

• • Proficiency in English and Portuguese is a must. French will be an added advantage.

• Competent in Microsoft Office Packages, particularly Word & Excel

• Ability to communicate effectively and interact with, as well as support, effective partnerships with peers, subordinates and stake holders

• Must be Analytical and structured and be able to influence change

• Quality and Service Focused

• Customer focused

• Adaptable and able to prioritize

• Maintain required QHSE training (including but not limited to drugs and alcohol, electrical, emergency response, fire, first aid, health and hygiene, PPE, SIPP, risk reporting, IT security, hazardous materials, driving)



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.