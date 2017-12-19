Contract Manager

About the Role:

The Role:

Provision of contract management services to the IAOG LBU St. Neots, ensuring all contract management activities are executed in accordance with the relevant Group/Division/Business unit directives and instructions including Company procedures and the Contract Management framework.



Key Responsibilities:

* Contract Portfolio Governance

* Tender Preparation and Negotiations

* Contract Execution/Closure

* Contract and Claims

* Purchasing

* Risk Management

* Insurance

* Export control

* People Leadership and Development



Duties:

* Ensures the portfolio of contracts in the LBU follow contract and claim management methodologies in accordance with internal standard procedures.

* Works with the Head of Projects, providing support and guidance to all Project Managers on all contractual matters.

* Reviews and comments on commercial and technical tender terms and conditions. Ensures consistent implementation of contract strategy based on the clients policies, customer requirements, and the overall execution strategy taking into account Health&Safety considerations, risk, pricing, scope, insurance and schedule.

* Identifies the contract baseline (including terms and conditions and other documents incorporated in the contract) and highlights areas of potential risk. Liaise with the business to ensure timely and accurate execution of commercial aspects in a portfolio of contracts (i.e. payments, claims, variation orders, warranties, provisions, guarantees, etc.) and ensure successful contract closure.

* Ensure consistent contract execution support including attendance at Risk Review meetings both pre and post contract award to ensure early identification of any potential disputes.

* Ensure that appropriate risk management reviews take place within the business. Escalate concerns to LBU Management/Head of Projects

* Supports in handling formal dispute resolution, litigation and ADR.

Notifies and liaises with Head of Contract Management to report major claims and keeps Head of Contract Management/LBU Management updated of any critical development during project execution.

* Guides, motivates and develops direct/indirect subordinates within HR policies



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Significant and demonstrable experience in major projects and contract management

* Experienced in contract law, contract drafting, administration, negotiation of agreements, dispute resolution.

* Degree or equivalent experience in the field of Business, Quantity Surveying, Law, Engineering, Construction Management or Cost Engineering.

* Ability to successfully interface with the Customer when representing the client at significant negotiations, both pre and post contract award.

* Ability to build effective Customer relationships at a Senior level.



