About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Contract Technical Assistant, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Complete the build and testing of the Production Surveillance portal for the project, this is a hands on role.

The portal is a key part of the overall asset management and is being built using the P2 Explorer web enabled software, which is similar to Processbook.

These surveillance screens are a mixture of trends and static pages with various KPI calculations, all of which are in development but need to be completed and populated with the correct data tags.



Skills

A high level of numeracy and computer literacy is required as KPI calculations are similar to those performed with formulae in Excel.

Good attention to visual detail is required to ensure the functionality of the system is delivered, while working to a defined drawing standard.

Previous experience of production portals; Process book or Aspen One etc would be an advantage, along with PowerPoint and Excel.



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916596







