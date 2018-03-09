Contract Transfer Analyst

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Houston
Salary
$50 to $57 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
637437
Posted on
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 6:38pm
About the Role:
My client, a large oil and gas is currently looking for multiple Transfer Analyst to join their team located in Houston, Texas. This is a long term contract with potential for it to become a full time position afterwards.
The source of data includes but is not limited to leases, contracts, division orders, title opinions, curative and other such related documents.
Core Responsibilities include:
* Responsible for processing a high volume of transfer of interests in SAP while adhering to strict deadlines.
* Responsible for processing a high volume of Business Associate data related to Division Orders in SAP.
* Support and responsiveness to our Finance colleagues by making available ownership to allow for accurate and timely processing of production volumes, production revenue, and joint interest billing.
* Must possess knowledge of formats of various legal descriptions so as to analyze spacing and unit map information and apply that information to our core business processes.
* Adhere to internal document management process to ensure correspondence, instruments, records, and all other data are filed, imaged and indexed appropriately for retrieval and analysis.
* Alignment with company needs to monitor and measure business activities and to continuously improve our business processes.
* Contribute to and support LEAN practices in all aspects of the role as the Company moves toward a distinctive LEAN culture which is a foundation block for BPEI in 2020.
Skills/Qualifications:
* Minimum of 5 years of oil and gas experience is desirable, in one of the following: land, land administration, division order, or land development.
* Experience with PRA/SAP is required
*
Bachelor's degree preferable or commensurate experience.
* Capable of calculating complex Net Revenue and Working Interests
* Advanced knowledge of land administration including:
* Lease, royalty, and joint interest partner concepts.
* Laws and regulatory provisions related to oil and gas extraction.
* Strong knowledge of oil and gas operations.
* In-depth knowledge in PRA/SAP Ownership Modules
* Knowledge of Chain of Title
* Local candidates to Houston, TX are strongly preferred
