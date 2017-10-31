Contracts Advisor

Company NES Global Talent Location Houston Salary $43 to $53 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Administration Jobs Job ID 619357 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: This position supports the development and implementation of IT Hardware/Software Contracts, Professional Services Contracts, IMA and Statements of Work (SOWs) and related processes, as well as the advancement of the procurement function through development, improvement and implementation of procurement practices.



REQUIRED SKILL SETS:



• At least 3 years’ experience in contracting working with IT Hardware/Software Contracts

• Contracting Experience- Experience in creating new contracts renewing existing contracts and negotiating contracts with new and existing suppliers. Fluency on completing appropriate technical and commercial analysis to procure a variety of materials and services at the best overall conditions. Able to support multiple contracting requests for various Technical Departments across ETC. Experienced and familiar in negotiating and preparing contracts/SOWs on behalf of multiple requestors.

• Business Acumen- Understanding of business drivers and ability to align work activity to meet/exceed business objectives. Demonstrated ability to utilize procurement tools and databases such as PACTs, READ, SPOTFIRE, ACW and SIMS to support contracting and sourcing efforts. Proven experience leading and implementing a Contracting Plan. Ability to apply critical thinking and guidance to business owners on complex contracts and is able to demonstrate practical application of CCE processes. Collaborates with the business owners and Category Management to effectively manage Award Basis (PSL strategy) for planned and unplanned contract work.

• Contracting Technical Skill- Knowledge and proven understanding of processes, standard company contract forms, sourcing/negotiations and contract formulation. Manage end-to-end contracting process of gathering, validating and actioning on the information from business owners, suppliers, PSCM-SS and procurement peers required for contracts and SOWs formulation. Apply in-depth knowledge of contracting terminology and Terms and Conditions for various company contracting requests.

• Operations Skill- Knowledge and proven experience developing and ensuring effective utilization of catalog pricing. Ensures resolution to complex tax issues and invoicing problems in SAP and ACW. Collaborates with ETC Finance and P/SCM-SS Manila to review, validate, and update the accuracy of provided cost elements. Ensures Procure to Pay deliverables are met; e.g Cycle Time, On-Time Delivery, and Catalog Usage.

• Teamwork -Demonstrated ability to build team consensus and ability to work effectively and collaboratively in multi-discipline; multi-cultural environment. Interface with Professionals, Project Managers, Business Owners, Category Managers and other Stakeholders regarding overall contracting opportunities.





PREFERRED SKILLS:



• Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited 4 year college

• Supply Chain Management Degree or Certification.

• Minimum 3 years’ experience in formulating, reviewing, material agreements and/or service contracts

• Must have strong work ethic

• Strong analytical and decision analysis skills

• Established track record in building strong internal and external relationships with Business Partners and Suppliers

• Ability to communicate in a clear, concise and understandable manner both orally and in writing. Listens carefully and asks questions to understand the views, concerns and comments of others.

