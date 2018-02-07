Contracts Advisor II onshore

About the Role:

The Role:

Summary: The main function of the Contracts Advisor is to develop and implement contract strategies as well as provide leadership in the contracting process. Responsibilities: - Leads teams in the sourcing process within business unit; formulates contract/bid documentation models. Creates and applies bid evaluation criteria. - Develops negotiation plans and leads negotiations for complex risk/value contracts and claims. - Guides the writing and review of effective scopes of work for complex risk/value contracts - Manages post-award activities including receipt of contract obligations, written notices, amendments, contract extensions or renewals; responds to and negotiates complex contractor and company claims. - Develops Contracts and associated commercial documents to implement Contracting Plans. Ensures proper processes and procedures are in place to execute these contracts effectively. - - Communicates with Company business owners and provides guidance on contracting policy, process, procedures, guidelines, and best practices. Produce and control correspondence with contractor. - Manages uses of P/SCM systems (i.e. Ariba, SIMs, etc.) and utilizes the P/SCM systems to interpret data to run the business.



HIGH LEVEL JOB DESCRIPTION/SCOPE: This position supports the development and implementation of IT Hardware/Software Contracts, Professional Services Contracts, IMA and Statements of Work (SOWs) and related processes, as well as the advancement of the procurement function through development, improvement and implementation of procurement practices.





REQUIRED SKILL SETS:

* At least 3 years' experience in contracting working with IT Hardware/Software Contracts * Contracting Experience- Experience in creating new contracts renewing existing contracts and negotiating contracts with new and existing suppliers. Fluency on completing appropriate technical and commercial analysis to procure a variety of materials and services at the best overall conditions. Able to support multiple contracting requests for various Technical Departments across ETC. Experienced and familiar in negotiating and preparing contracts/SOWs on behalf of multiple requestors.

* Business Acumen- Understanding of business drivers and ability to align work activity to meet/exceed business objectives. Demonstrated ability to utilize procurement tools and databases such as PACTs, READ, SPOTFIRE, ACW and SIMS to support contracting and sourcing efforts. Proven experience leading and implementing a Contracting Plan. Ability to apply critical thinking and guidance to business owners on complex contracts and is able to demonstrate practical application of CCE processes.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.