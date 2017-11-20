About the Role:

Wood has an opportunity for a Contracts Engineer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Commercial Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Work on pre-qualification of bidders* Coordinate with related disciplines with regards to tender documents preparation* Prepare, compile and issue tender documents* Evaluate commercial bids received* Coordinate with other disciplines for the technical evaluations of proposals* Chair technical and commercial clarifications with bidders* Process Award recommendations* Evaluate contractor's payment applications and issuance of Payment Certificate* Evaluate variation and EOT claims* Negotiate with contractors* Correspond with contractors* Attend site weekly progress meeting and taking notes of meeting* Liaise with Client* Manage contract close-out* Archive of documents* Execute any other commercial functions the Subcontract Manager / Lead may assign

Skills / Qualifications

* Degree in Electrical, Instrument Engineering or related field* Minimum 5 years' experience of contracting activities for both pre-contract and post contract award in oil & gas or petrochemical Construction Management positions. PMC or EPC phase project is preferable* Significant experience in preparation and execution of bid package and contract document especially for E&I* Candidates must be commercially aware, with effective negotiating and coordinating skills* Candidates should be familiar with the standard term and conditions of contract prevalent in the industry* Candidates should possess risk management skills and strong technical skills