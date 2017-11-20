Company
Malaysia
Contract
Contract
Engineering Jobs
622227
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 2:17am
About the Role:
Wood has an opportunity for a Contracts Engineer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Commercial Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.
Overview / Responsibilities
* Work on pre-qualification of bidders
* Coordinate with related disciplines with regards to tender documents preparation
* Prepare, compile and issue tender documents
* Evaluate commercial bids received
* Coordinate with other disciplines for the technical evaluations of proposals
* Chair technical and commercial clarifications with bidders
* Process Award recommendations
* Evaluate contractor's payment applications and issuance of Payment Certificate
* Evaluate variation and EOT claims
* Negotiate with contractors
* Correspond with contractors
* Attend site weekly progress meeting and taking notes of meeting
* Liaise with Client
* Manage contract close-out
* Archive of documents
* Execute any other commercial functions the Subcontract Manager / Lead may assign
Skills / Qualifications
* Degree in Electrical, Instrument Engineering or related field
* Minimum 5 years' experience of contracting activities for both pre-contract and post contract award in oil & gas or petrochemical Construction Management positions. PMC or EPC phase project is preferable
* Significant experience in preparation and execution of bid package and contract document especially for E&I
* Candidates must be commercially aware, with effective negotiating and coordinating skills
* Candidates should be familiar with the standard term and conditions of contract prevalent in the industry
* Candidates should possess risk management skills and strong technical skills
