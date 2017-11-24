About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Contracts Engineer to take responsibility for all commercial and contractual activities associated with preparation, submission and negotiation of tender proposals.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Contracts Engineer will liaise with Business Development/Project Manager (Tendering) to take receipt of tender documentation and with Proposal Coordinator to set up and maintain a tender folder (electronic and hard copy) utilising standard contents list from receipt to execution.

Responsibilities will include reviewing and acknowledging Invitation to Tender (ITT) documentation, distributing to relevant departments and holding internal review meetings as per the tender process. The successful candidate will also compile and manage all pre and post tender Client clarifications in relation to the tender submission with the assistance of the Project Manager-Tendering.

Other duties include:

* Collate, prepare and chair all required internal meetings in accordance with the tendering process* Collate, review, distribute and manage subcontract ITTs and negotiate the best commercial value with lowest risk for inclusion in the tender submission including interfacing with other departments to develop scopes* Compile and manage all pricing documentation and any other associated documentation required in line with the tendering process* Liaise with other departments to ensure all documentation required is contained within the tender submissionHighlight any major commercial, contractual or financial risks or issues relating to the tender submission within the Risk and Opportunity Register document and work with the relevant personnel to ensure optimum solution* Compile and manage all commercial and contractual qualifications for the tender submission and review all technical qualifications* Assist the Proposals Coordinator with the compilation of the tender document* Provide all commercial and contractual advice to the management team including historical data to assist with the pricing strategy of the tender

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Previous experience of preparing, submitting and negotiating tender proposals is required.

Excellent planning and organisational skills, along with high level verbal and written presentation skills is essential, along with negotiation skills and strong Commercial acumen.