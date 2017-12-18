About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Contracts Engineer to work with various regions to implement a contracting strategy in accordance with SCM Contracting Principles, whilst also ensuring robust contract management processes are implemented for key contracts.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Contracts Engineer will act as the focal point for Supply Chain Management Central Contracts, providing guidance to Business Units on all aspects of Contracting Principles.

The successful candidate will also establish and maintain effective internal and external relationships mitigating risk throughout the supply chain and promoting safe, effective, trouble free operations.

Other duties include:

* Provide effective communication with Operations and E&M leadership to promote SCM standards and procedures to ensure good contracting practice is cascaded through the business.* Maintain awareness of SCM and contracting best practice in relation to the oil & gas market place and act as the functional expert in these matters.* Support Regional teams in contract dispute matters

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience in a Contracts role with an Oilfield Operator, Drilling Contractor or Service Company is essential. Applicants must also have experience in defining long-term contracting strategies and the delivery of the accompanying plans.

A Bachelor's Degree (or equivalent) in a Law or Business Discipline is required, whilst MCIPs or MSc Supply Chain Management is advantageous.