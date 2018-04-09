About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Contracts Engineer to join their Operations Department on a 6 month contract.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Contracts Engineer will provide contractual and commercial support to Project teams and the Commercial Department to ensure that our Client mitigates its contractual and commercial risk at all times and optimising its project delivery.

Providing support and guidance to Project Managers and relevant Commercial team members on contractual and commercial issues where requested, whilst highlighting any major commercial or contractual risks, opportunities or issues to the Commercial Team Lead and Project Manager and work with them to ensure optimum solution is a key part of this role.

The Contracts Engineer will also take responsibility for the following:

* Provide a contractual and commercial summary to the Project Manager of the assigned project

* Facilitate project bonds, guarantees and insurances required by main contract

* Attend weekly project team meetings (internal and external)

* Assist Project Manager and Project Accountant with the project cost report and forecast

* Responsible for keeping the vessel summary document updated using Daily Progress Report (DPR)

* Responsible for managing contractual change with the assistance of the project team where required, negotiation and execution of all Variation Orders/Amendments with Client and maintaining the project variation register

* Interface with other departments to develop scopes of work for inclusion in Invitation to Tender (ITT)

documents

* Responsible for commercial and contractual aspects of tendering, evaluating, negotiating, awarding and

managing all subcontracts and major purchase orders ensuring the necessary main contract flow downs are

incorporated

* Checking of subcontractor invoices prior to approval by Project Manager. Negotiate any disputes on the

invoices and identify whether or not they are rechargeable to the Client.

* Compile and negotiate contractual claims with assistance from the Commercial Team Lead should they arise

* Settle final account with Subcontractors and ensure completion certificates are fully executed where applicable

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants should be educated to degree level, preferably with a Law, Business or Quantity Surveying qualification or possess relevant experience.

Relevant contractual knowledge & analytical skills, along with experience of qualification of contract and commercial documentation, negotiating, cost forecasting and reporting is essential.

Previous experience as a Contracts Engineer (or an equivalent role) within the Oil & Gas or Construction industries and project execution experience is also required.