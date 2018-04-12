Contracts Engineering Advisor

About the Role:

Assist Project Manager in all aspects of project contracts administration

Develop Requests for Proposal (RFPs) and oversees the bidding processes

Advise, as necessary, on project contract matters, including soliciting input from company Procurement and Legal groups

Ensure that contract correspondence, documentation, and records are being prepared accurately and are current

Responsible to ensure that requests for variations are reviewed, responded to, and resolved in a timely manner

Review, check, ensure accuracy, and endorse contractor invoices submitted for approval

Provide leadership in resolving contractor claims and participating in negotiations with contractor, as necessary

Provide project claims avoidance & mitigation advice, as necessary

Must have excellent written and verbal skills, demonstrated problem solving capacity, and effective interpersonal skills

Ability to gather information and develop a thorough understanding of the project, while providing strong leadership skills within a diverse cross-functional team is essential

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Bachelor’s degree required preferably in Engineering, Business, Supply Chain.

10 years of overall experience, with 8+ years prior experience working in the Chemical, Petrochemical, Refining, or Oil & Gas industry acting as Contract Administrator/Manager.

Experience in owner organization is strongly preferred

Excellent business and financial acumen.

Excellent project leadership, communication, and problem solving and decision making skills.

Strong process orientation, foresight, ability to influence others through direct/indirect networks.

Excellent negotiation skills with internal and external management up to the executive level.

Excellent presentation skills and executive presence.

Meets high ethical and financial control compliance standards.

Professional qualification / certification from related professional body, (ISM – CPM / CPSM, APICS, PMP) added advantage.

Contracts Engineering AdvisorPrimary focus is experience in executing contracts with large EPC experience.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.