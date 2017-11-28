Control & Instrumentation Technical Authority

About the Role:

The Role:

The Opportunity

The Technical Authority (TA) will act as the senior engineer for Control and Instrumentation within operations and the role holder will have particular focus on Functional Safety. They will ensure engineering risks are managed and assures adherence to sound engineering practices, standards and processes across all operations related to their discipline.



TA duties will occupy approximately half of the role holders time. Remaining time will be used to support operations, capital projects and / or Engineering Consultancy.



The TA will provide a range of technically acceptable alternatives and risk and value assessments to support the business achieve its objectives related to their discipline.



The TA will be responsible for establishing and maintaining required group level discipline engineering practices, standards and processes which will be incorporated within the Company Operating System.



The TA will provide discipline engineering verification of studies, projects and modifications.



The TA will ensure appropriate performance standards are established and maintained by assets/sites for safety critical equipment with approval of any deviations and maintenance deferrals.



The TA will support the EA in establish and maintaining a process and schedule to verify compliance with group engineering practices, standards and processes related to their discipline.



The TA will support the EA in monitoring the health of the discipline engineering capability in the organisation and may lead and provide guidance to their discipline network.



The Company:

Our client provides premier quality Operations, Management and Maintenance solutions. Developed in the 1990s, our client is a world class OM&M service provider. Offering exciting and challenging positions with a strong focus on teamwork. Our client believes that people are a key asset to the business and provide excellent training and support to workers.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum Requirements:

* Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in relevant Engineering discipline is required (e.g. Instrumentation and Control, Electrical and Electronic, Control and Electrical Engineering).

* Chartered or equivalent status (e.g. MIET, InstMC)

* Considerable work experience in regulated, high hazard industries (e.g. Oil & Gas exploration and production, oil refining, gas processing chemicals manufacturing or power generation).

* Broad experience across the functional safety lifecycle and alarm management

* Broad Experience of instrumentation, fire and gas systems, control loops, BPCS, metering.

* Experience of regulatory compliance and adherence to engineering standards.

* Knowledge & application of:

o COMAH ECI Guidance

o BS EN 61511 (Functional safety)

o BS EN 62061 (machinery safety )

o EEMUA 191 (Alarm Management)

o Functional Safety Lifecycle

o HAZOP

o LOPA

o Safety requirement specification

o Risk reduction model / Safety Integrity Levels

o Design to a



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.