Company NES Global Talent Location Iraq,Middle East Salary $750 to $1200 Per week Job Type Contract Category Operations Jobs

About the Role:

A CRO is capable of operating the ICSS, Fire and Gas and ESD systems from Central Control Room.

He will optimise the process and reduce and control plant upsets. He will respond effectively to emergencies. He will ensure that plant inhibits and overrides are controlled as per procedures and

Management System guidelines. He will ensure that that personnel under his supervision are fully competent and aware of their responsibilities.

Production facility equipment covered includes oil and gas production systems, wells with ESP, oil stabilisation, gas sweetening and dehydration, produced water injection, power generation, fire and gas detection systems, ESD systems, Export pipeline, metering and utilities systems.

The Control Room Operator is authorised to operate and adjust the ICSS of Early Processing facility and associated well facilities, under the guidance of the Production Shift Supervisor



MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Formal Process operating qualification or local technical school. (Processing Operations Hydrocarbons Level 3 or CRO Level 3 or similar)

3 years minimum in hydrocarbon processing operations in North America OR Europe and Middle East

Thorough knowledge and experience of Oil & Gas production, process and utilities systems, operations and wells and in addition experience in an Oil & Gas facility Control Room, with Distributed Control, ESD and Fire and Gas Systems

Familiar with “permit to work” systems, isolation procedures and safety management systems

Knowledge of all aspects of safety management

Good English language communication skills, spoken & written.

Experience of working in a high H2S oil & gas facility is desirable

Experience of working in a project environment

Experience working with and training subordinate staff

Computer literate on MS Office software packages

Medically fit



