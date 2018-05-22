Control Room Operator - Majnoon, Iraq

Company Leap29 Location Iraq,Middle East Salary $0 to $0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 645856 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a large service company who have various oilfield projects globally. They are currently working on the Majnoon Field and have a requirement for a Control Room Operator for a 12 month renewable contract on a 28/28 rotation.



Th Control Room Operator will be required to:

Train local staff

Operate the DCS for plants and start up and shut down

Monitor and control all processes

Make minor plant adjustments

Ensure safe shut-down of isolation and blowdown of section/ emergency shut-downs

Identify and investigate faults



If you feel you are suitable please feel free to apply





