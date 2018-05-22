Control Room Operator - Majnoon, Iraq

Company
Leap29
Location
Iraq,Middle East
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
645856
Posted on
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - 8:03am
About the Role:My Client is a large service company who have various oilfield projects globally. They are currently working on the Majnoon Field and have a requirement for a Control Room Operator for a 12 month renewable contract on a 28/28 rotation.
Th Control Room Operator will be required to:
Train local staff
Operate the DCS for plants and start up and shut down
Monitor and control all processes
Make minor plant adjustments
Ensure safe shut-down of isolation and blowdown of section/ emergency shut-downs
Identify and investigate faults
If you feel you are suitable please feel free to apply
