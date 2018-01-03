Control Room Technician

About the Role:
The Role:
This is a critical role where you will be responsible for the safe and efficient operation in an environmentally sensitive area at a production facility in Dorset.
This role operates on a regular shift pattern of 3 days, 4 nights, 3 off, then 4 days, 3 nights and 11 off, 12 hour shifts. The individual must also be flexible and willing to provide occasional holiday cover across the team.
Key responsibilities include
? Working closely with other team members to provide safe conditions for day to day operations, maintenance, environmental and security activities at the site.
? The monitoring and operation of process plant equipment associated with an onshore oil field
? The optimisation, integrity and maintenance of process equipment
? Completing scheduled maintenance activities
? Troubleshoot production performance of process equipment and components
? Perform required duties of the Incident Management Plan as instructed by the Operations Site Controller
? Conducting audits and safety inputs
Experience / Qualifications desirable
? Hold an accredited apprenticeship or an HNC equivalent in process plant operations or engineering
? At least 3 years' experience as production technician or equivalent
