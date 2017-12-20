Company
Leap29
Location
Netherlands
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
627300
Posted on
Wednesday, December 20, 2017 - 5:08am
About the Role:
An international consultancy is searching for a Control System engineer for a 12-month renewable contract. The consultancy works with various large refineries and specialize in design and construction projects.
The Control System Engineer required to have:
- Experience on Specifying and evaluating control system requisitions;
- Experience on gathering and compiling input data for system vendors;
- Managing control systems vendor up to and including FAT's and SAT's;
- Experience on HIMA, Siemens and Honeywell; and
- Honeywell and Invensys experience.
If you have this experience, please feel free to apply.
