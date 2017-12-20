Control System Engineer

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Netherlands
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
627300
Posted on 
Wednesday, December 20, 2017 - 5:08am
About the Role:

An international consultancy is searching for a Control System engineer for a 12-month renewable contract. The consultancy works with various large refineries and specialize in design and construction projects.

The Control System Engineer required to have:

  • Experience on Specifying and evaluating control system requisitions;
  • Experience on gathering and compiling input data for system vendors;
  • Managing control systems vendor up to and including FAT's and SAT's;
  • Experience on HIMA, Siemens and Honeywell; and
  • Honeywell and Invensys experience.


If you have this experience, please feel free to apply.