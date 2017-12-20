Control System Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Netherlands,Europe Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 627300 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My client is an international consultancy who are searching for a Control System engineer for a 12 month renewable contract. My client work with various large refineries and specialise in design and construction projects.



The Control System Engineer required to have:

Experience on Specifying and evaluating control system requisitions

Experience on gathering and compiling input data for system vendors

Managing control systems vendor up to and including FAT's and SAT's

Experience on HIMA, Siemens and Honeywell

Honey well and Invensys experience



If you have this experience, please feel free to apply

