Cost Accountant

Company NES Global Talent Location Houston Salary $30 to $36 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 618681 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Provide accounting support for one large manufacturing facility. Work with operations management to continuously improve efficiency and productivity within manufacturing facilities. Create reporting and analyses to ensure the financial statements compiled by the facilities are accurate. Focus on improving current reporting and manufacturing processes.



Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: - Partner with operations management to provide advice and technical assistance with operational processes. - Presentation of monthly manufacturing performance results. - Review and analysis of monthly actual?s vs. plan. - Analyze product costs and variances associated with purchased and manufactured goods. - Review and test the adequacy of the standard costing system. - Perform and Report on results of periodic audits of Inventories (Work in Process, Finished Goods/Raw Materials). - Review BOMS and Routings for accuracy. - Develop more efficient and accurate manufacturing reporting. - Assist in special assignments as needed.



Essential Duties: - Analyze and discuss manufacturing plant performance with Operations management on a daily/monthly basis. - Review inventory information in the ERP system and sub-ledgers to ensure accurate valuation of inventory. - Prepare inventory related reconciliations to ensure financial statement accuracy. - Analyze manufacturing variances and discuss anomalies with supervisor and/or operations management. - Provide weekly/monthly metrics to Operations managers related to purchasing, inventory costing, labor reporting, etc. - Assist in developing and monitoring standard labor rates. - Prepare financial planning/forecasting for monthly operating reports, mid year plan, and annual financial plan. - Ensure manufacturing plants are in compliance with all NOV policies and procedures. - Prepare standard journal entries associated with the monthly closing of the general ledger. - Assist the Materials Manager in preparation of reporting for At Risk Stock Inventory.



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.