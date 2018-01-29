Cost Administrator

About the Role:

Our client, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction and project management services to the Oil & Gas industry is currently looking to recruit a Contracts Administrator for an ongoing contract position based in Newcastle.

Key responsibilities:

* Post-award contract administration including: contract deliverables and monitoring of contractor performance; contractual correspondence, agreement, drafting and processing of call offs, variations, amendments, claims; invoice approval; securing internal approvals; maintaining and archiving of contract files/documents; contract close out.* Carry out re-measurement function associated with unit rate contracts at the various sites.* Review and comment on documentation supplied by contractors in the document control system.* Ensure local contractor's invoices are complete and accurate.* Liaison and co-ordination with other project disciplines to ensure interfaces for each package are appropriately managed.* Input to development and use of standardised best in class contracting processes including contribution to continuous improvement.* Input to development of contracting strategies and plans and subsequent adherence.* Comply with company and project contracting policies and procedures including reporting processes.* Ensure HSSE requirements are fully addressed in all activities.* Liaison with, and guidance to, project personnel on contract related matters.* Report on goals, targets and achievements in agreed format.* Manage business risk imported via third party Goods and Services.* Perform all activities to the highest professional and ethical standards and in accordance with business and project procedures and ensure all decisions/commitments are recorded in an auditable manner.* Maintaining auditable records.

Key skills required:

* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills and ability to deal with senior management and internal and external representatives.* Ability to work without supervision.* Ability to work under pressure and stringent time constraints.* Strong working knowledge of MS Office products, e.g. Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Qualifications:

* Degree qualified or equivalent preferred

