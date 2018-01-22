Cost Control Specialist

About the Role:

-Daily and weekly tracking and reconciliation of Alliance Partner (AP) contractor costs based on source documents (i.e. timesheets) in accordance with Engineering Construction processes and procedures.

-Review AP invoices and Tracking/Forecasting reports for proper collection of incurred costs and accruals.

-Review all 3rd party invoices (accruals) incurred by APs and ensure they are up to date. Cross reference for duplication.

-Run CARS reports to verify all approved invoicing has been properly billed by APs.

-Interfacing with project managers and contractors to promptly resolve AP invoicing discrepancies.

-Participate in weekly Project Controls meeting with AP and Project Managers and take meeting minutes.

-Prepare AP project Close-out forms and AP Change Orders for Project Managers.

-Weekly tracking and on-going reconciliation of NDE costs (i.e. Acuren). Track costs against P.O. limits

-Weekly tracking and on-going reconciliation of geotechnical, electrical, third party engineering studies, as required. Track costs against P.O. limits

-Weekly tracking and on-going reconciliation of internal costs through SAP (i.e. SMC, lands, first nations)

-Weekly tracking and on-going reconciliation of Inspection costs (i.e. TES)

-As required, run by-weekly BPC report to update project actual costs for O&M and Integrity Capital accounts

-As required, run BPC report to update project actual costs for turnkey projects

-Preparation of weekly and up-to-date budget and variance reports, as requested by Project Manager.

