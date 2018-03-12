About the Role:

Our client is a leading pipeline midstream company based in Calgary, Canada.

We are looking for a Cost Control Specialist to be assigned to projects of $1M - $100MM, some with varying levels of complexity.

Duties/Technical Expertise:

* Expert understanding of best management practices for project control, forecasting and reporting proficient in the use of SAP* Experience using ECOSys or comparable, project controls software is preferred* Ability to design and implement processes for project cost control, identify gaps and correct where necessary* Solves complex problems; takes a broad perspective to identify innovative solutions* Works independently, with guidance in only the most complex situations.* May lead functional teams or projects.* Teaches project controls theory across functional areas in Maintenance Projects.* Ability to give clear direction and support to Project Management personnel.* Demonstrated strong leadership skills/facilitation.

Education / Experience:

* Bachelors degree in financial discipline, engineering, or technical field.* 7-10 years working experience, including 2+ years of relevant project experience.

Certifications:

* Completion of a Certified Cost Engineer (AACE's CCC/ CCE) or Project Management Professional credential (PMP) is preferred.

