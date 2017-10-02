About the Role:

The Role:

The service holder shall be responsible for the implementation, follow-up and filing of the electronic data and documents via Prodom.

He shall be the focal point for the Contractor regarding all document exchange with COMPANY.

The appointed service holder will provide all assistance requested by Package Team.

As such, the service holder is responsible for: ?

- Help Budget & Cost Control Lead in tracking project costs, for Sealines Package ?

- Anticipate and prevent any deviations from the various approved budgets ?

- Carry out, control and monitor all cost activities required for the Project in accordance with the Project's Rules, the Subsidiary, the DGEP / PJC Business Rules and Regulations using the best practices.



The service holder reports to the Package Project Control Leader and to functionally Lead Budget & Cost Controller.



Activites

- To prepare the initial package budget and carry out all activities necessary for its subsequent revisions

- Study the different main contracts that regarding the Sealines package

- Preparation / diffusion of the necessary information about the costs of the package

- Assist with cost estimates of contract changes and identify cost trends of the package, comments and analyses

- Keep in constant contact with the technical teams to anticipate any evolution / modification in the technical program

- Participate in the preparation, in collaboration with the technical teams and the hierarchy, of a monthly cost report respecting the project procedures

- Proactive participation in the implementation of the new ERP

- Enter in the ERP system all the data allowing effective financial monitoring of the associated activity area concerned

- Implement the different actions in order to achieve the HSE Objectives of the Project

- Monitor and apply the HSE Management System



The Company:

Rigor, method, ease of contact ?

Professional experience: +10 years of Project and / or Cost / Budget experience ?

Qualifications : BTS/DUT minimum in Business, Construction or Law ?

English & French fluent



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.