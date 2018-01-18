About the Role:

The Role:

The Cost Controller will have the responsibility:





* Responsible for ensuring that all costs related to the project are properly monitored and controlled

* Assisting the Project Manager with purchase requisitions and work orders consistent with the classified estimate and project execution plan

* Ensuring cost coding is correct on all financial transactions, and monitoring, verifying and attesting costs

* Managing change, ensuring Syncrude systems accurately reflect the current state of the project and forecasting future performance

* Cost Specialist provides input into the regular stewardship reporting process

* Responsible for cost control, forecasting and reporting on the project



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.