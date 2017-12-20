Cost Planner

About the Role:

The Role:

P6 experience is an MUST for this role!



The ideal candidate will have exposure to Cost Engineering in the past - including: reporting, forecasting and policing of costs is also required.



THE ROLE:

* Establishment of project schedule, resources and budgets to agreed estimates and timescales

* Ownership of project/programme schedules and the accuracy of data/reports presented.

* Obtaining feedback from budget holders

* Completion of schedule updates on a weekly basis

* Analysis of project resource demands/availability

* Production of timely and accurate internal reports/schedules

* Week to week comparisons

* Comparisons and performance measurement against previous forecasts

* Earned Value Analysis

* Critical Path Analysis

* Resource Analysis

* Production of timely and accurate Client schedules/reports

* Identification and prioritisation of likely overspends

* Participation in Risk Management process and inclusion of mitigating action

* Liaise with project engineers to develop and instil an appreciation of planning issues/importance

* Liaise with client planning engineers and project personnel

* Accuracy of all data and reports presented

* Take direction from the project manager for any ad-hoc planning/reporting or assessments



Other Responsibilities:

* Assessment of man-hours and associated costs, purchasing costs and expense costs on a weekly basis and arrange transfer of any unauthorised/ erroneous costs

* Assist in the production of timely and accurate internal/ external cost reports

* Production of timely and accurate Client cost reports

* Production of project cost reports from P3e planning software

* Week to week comparisons of actuals vs. forecast

* Development of cost structure and reporting in line with Project and client WBS.

* Take direction from the project manager for any ad-hoc planning/reporting or assessments



The Company:

Specialising in the design and manufacture of bespoke engineering solutions for the nuclear energy, nuclear decommissioning and defence markets, our client is a key player. They design, engineer, manufacture, assemble, test, commission and install, as well as offering ongoing specialist support services. They are a core subsidiary of a global Italian group that operates in over 90 countries and is Italy's largest supplier, installer and service provider in this sector.



About Fircroft:

