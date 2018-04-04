Cost Scheduling Controls Engineer

About the Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS The Cost/Schedule/Controls Engineer will perform or coordinate

effort for cost estimate preparation, estimating oversight and quality assurance reviews

for Company operated and Other Builder Operator estimates for all Gate and Funding

milestones. The Cost/Schedule/Controls Engineer will also prepare Check Estimates

and Schedules to compare with Operated by Others (OBO) Operator-prepared

submittals. Also this person will participate in estimate / Schedule assessments

(verification of project cost & schedule bases). Lastly, they are expected to participate

in Estimating Group process efficiency tools and quality assurance review process

improvements. TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES * Assist Estimating Group Supervisor

with analysis and planning for Cost and Schedule Development (C&SD) Estimate /

Schedule staffing requirements * Provide input for personnel performance appraisal for

cost and schedule practitioners as requested * Assist Area Supervisors with updates of

weekly Status Report and project status summary reports * Promote and facilitate

effective communication, teamwork, and alignment among Cost & Schedule

Development personnel and others * Conceive, implement or participate in capital

efficiency improvement initiatives * Internal Coordination: - Cost & Schedule Area

Advisors/Supervisors - Project Management Area Advisors (Planning & Controls) -

Project Planning & Controls (Business) Managers and Project Controls Leads assigned

to Projects - Cost & Scheduling (C&S) Technology Manager - C&S personnel

permanently assigned to projects * Ensure appropriate quality and quantity of

Contractor's Quality staff assigned to the project * External Coordination: Counterparts

in other project management organizations SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS *

Bachelors degree in Engineering within discipline or equivalent professional

experience * Skills to negotiate and broker successful solutions between Internal

Coordination parties above * Basic to advanced level proficiency in Cost Estimating,

Project Planning and Project Controls * Strong Influencing, consulting, mentoring,

analytical, and computing skills * Adaptability to changing priorities * Strong

interpersonal and communication skills This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of

related experience is required



