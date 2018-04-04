Cost Scheduling Controls Engineer

About the Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS The Cost/Schedule/Controls Engineer will perform or coordinate
effort for cost estimate preparation, estimating oversight and quality assurance reviews
for Company operated and Other Builder Operator estimates for all Gate and Funding
milestones. The Cost/Schedule/Controls Engineer will also prepare Check Estimates
and Schedules to compare with Operated by Others (OBO) Operator-prepared
submittals. Also this person will participate in estimate / Schedule assessments
(verification of project cost & schedule bases). Lastly, they are expected to participate
in Estimating Group process efficiency tools and quality assurance review process
improvements. TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES * Assist Estimating Group Supervisor
with analysis and planning for Cost and Schedule Development (C&SD) Estimate /
Schedule staffing requirements * Provide input for personnel performance appraisal for
cost and schedule practitioners as requested * Assist Area Supervisors with updates of
weekly Status Report and project status summary reports * Promote and facilitate
effective communication, teamwork, and alignment among Cost & Schedule
Development personnel and others * Conceive, implement or participate in capital
efficiency improvement initiatives * Internal Coordination: - Cost & Schedule Area
Advisors/Supervisors - Project Management Area Advisors (Planning & Controls) -
Project Planning & Controls (Business) Managers and Project Controls Leads assigned
to Projects - Cost & Scheduling (C&S) Technology Manager - C&S personnel
permanently assigned to projects * Ensure appropriate quality and quantity of
Contractor's Quality staff assigned to the project * External Coordination: Counterparts
in other project management organizations SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS *
Bachelors degree in Engineering within discipline or equivalent professional
experience * Skills to negotiate and broker successful solutions between Internal
Coordination parties above * Basic to advanced level proficiency in Cost Estimating,
Project Planning and Project Controls * Strong Influencing, consulting, mentoring,
analytical, and computing skills * Adaptability to changing priorities * Strong
interpersonal and communication skills This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of
related experience is required
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.