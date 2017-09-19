Company
About the Role:Job Title: Country Manager - Angola
Location: Angola
Salary: c$200,000
The Client Our client are one of the world's leading providers of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. They are looking for a highly experienced Country Manager to head their operations in Angola.
The Role
We are seeking a Country Manager with 25+ yrs experience in oil and gas industry. The successful candidate will work within an experienced team of engineers, geoscientists, commercial advisors and planners to take oil and gas fields to production. This includes all aspects of offshore field development, from the reservoir to market, through selection of the optimum field development solution, well construction and delivery, production operations, infrastructure installation and commissioning in compliance with HSE Standards and Policies.
The Country Manager will use his/her core skills and experience to manage the different stakeholders including SPM partners and suppliers. The role requires strong understanding of Angolan Oil & Gas laws and regulations in addition to offshore operations and technical background as well as petroleum economics, budget, schedule and cost.
The Person
- Degree and qualification level: Bachelor’s or Master’s in Engineering
- Experience level: 25+ years
- Strong knowledge of Angolan Oil & Gas laws and regulations
- Hands on experience in production operations, well delivery, and field development large infrastructure projects
- Minimum 15 years in management
- Involvement in at least one of subsea, deepwater, FPSO or minimum platform facilities development.
- Need to have practical Operator experience in areas of asset planning
- HSE leadership and ability to work in multidisciplinary teams
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
