About the Role:

Our Client is currently looking to appoint a Crewing Coordinator to join them in their offices based in Great Yarmouth.

The Crew Coordinator will contribute to the optimization of the Operations Department, with the main responsibility of ensuring the Operations Groups are provided the most suitable options of available personnel for a project. They will provide dynamic, innovative and dependable solutions for all resourcing assignments.

Main duties:

* Under the supervision of the Operations Manager - UK, co-ordinate crew scheduling for Field personnel. Scheduling and providing crew for operational requirements. Crew competency information and ability will be reviewed to create a good balance of expertise on board and ensure the right crew is selected for customer specific requirements.* Responsible for issuing any Assignment Letters as required* Liaise with UK Operational teams on a day to day basis to discuss project requirements* Communicate employee movement and employee relations information to Project Managers to ensure effectively staffed projects* Manage crew certification, updating certification matrix and organizing courses, ensuring offshore certification/medicals are current and up to date.* Prepare and maintain crew lists and reports for review by the Operations Manager - UK* Communicate with local HR and ensure the complete and accurate maintenance and update of employee information in ibank on a daily basis* Monitor and review leave requests with operations to ensure staffing levels are appropriate* Monitor crew days in country for international assignments to ensure company & personal compliance.* Monitor crew ability on each project to create a good balance of expertise on board* Liaise with Field personnel, Operations Manager, Project Managers to ensure issues regarding HR/Crewing are effectively resolved.* Continuously review the operation and make recommendations to the Operations Manager - UK on how to enhance the process* Booking Flights/Accommodation/Car Hire as required for Personnel Travel* Raise travel/accommodation requisitions* Arrange any business visa and work visa applications required by personnel* Assist with any PPE requirements for Field personnel* Other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Previous Personnel Logistics/Coordination is required for this role.

Desired:

* International Assignments experience* UK and International Visa experience* Oil and Gas offshore rotational experience

This is a contract position with potential of permanent employment.

