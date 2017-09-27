CSV Engineer - Data Integrity

About the Role:
Data Integrity - CSV Consultant Job Purpose * Responsible for providing Data Integrity Global oversight of local & central automation and analytical data systems * Facilitate knowledge sharing of completed data system assessments, mitigation, and remediation * Review sample of site's DI assessments to ensure completeness and consistency
Requirements:
* Develop DI remediation program for transversal computerized systems o Centralize and analyze DI gaps from site's DI assessments o Prioritize remediation projects based on risks, with sites' SI leads
o Define and lauch High priority DI remediation projects (high risk mitigation requiring strategic solution)
o Act as central contact point for vendors
* Support the definition of remediation plans for local systems: deliver guidance to the site's for the remediation and prioritization of typical DI gaps
* Responsible for providing coordination across Vaccines (GIO/Q)
* Responsible for providing updates to senior Vaccines leadership
* Risk Management:Support the risk management process to address data system mitigation and remediation.
* Knowledge management: Ensure global automation and analytical oversight is delivered and coordinated centrally to maximize mitigation and remediation efforts.
Experience
* 5 years in the Pharmaceutical industry with significant experience on Data Integrity and automation systems
* Demonstrated knowledge of GMPs, compliance issues, inspectional trends, industry quality assurance practices and systems
* Project management skills.
* Ability to engage and influence people from different areas of expertise.
* Ability to work effectively in a highly matrixed organisation across geographies and cultures.
* Demonstrated knowledge of regulated environment of pharma / biopharma / vaccines industry.
* Ability to communicate complex information both orally and in writing. Ability to listen effectively.
* Ability to drive change
* Ability to evaluate product compliance and quality issues and make sound recommendations regarding problem resolution.
* Has the technical competency to evaluate investigations, product issues, etc. Incumbent does not need to be a subject matter expert, but must have the ability to ask questions that lead to the discovery of root causes.
* Ability to understand standard statistical tools.