CSV Engineer - Data Integrity

About the Role:

Data Integrity - CSV Consultant Job Purpose * Responsible for providing Data Integrity Global oversight of local & central automation and analytical data systems * Facilitate knowledge sharing of completed data system assessments, mitigation, and remediation * Review sample of site's DI assessments to ensure completeness and consistency

Requirements:

* Develop DI remediation program for transversal computerized systems o Centralize and analyze DI gaps from site's DI assessments o Prioritize remediation projects based on risks, with sites' SI leads

o Define and lauch High priority DI remediation projects (high risk mitigation requiring strategic solution)

o Act as central contact point for vendors

* Support the definition of remediation plans for local systems: deliver guidance to the site's for the remediation and prioritization of typical DI gaps

* Responsible for providing coordination across Vaccines (GIO/Q)

* Responsible for providing updates to senior Vaccines leadership

* Risk Management:Support the risk management process to address data system mitigation and remediation.

* Knowledge management: Ensure global automation and analytical oversight is delivered and coordinated centrally to maximize mitigation and remediation efforts.

Experience

* 5 years in the Pharmaceutical industry with significant experience on Data Integrity and automation systems

* Demonstrated knowledge of GMPs, compliance issues, inspectional trends, industry quality assurance practices and systems

* Project management skills.

* Ability to engage and influence people from different areas of expertise.

* Ability to work effectively in a highly matrixed organisation across geographies and cultures.

* Demonstrated knowledge of regulated environment of pharma / biopharma / vaccines industry.

* Ability to communicate complex information both orally and in writing. Ability to listen effectively.

* Ability to drive change

* Ability to evaluate product compliance and quality issues and make sound recommendations regarding problem resolution.

* Has the technical competency to evaluate investigations, product issues, etc. Incumbent does not need to be a subject matter expert, but must have the ability to ask questions that lead to the discovery of root causes.

* Ability to understand standard statistical tools.